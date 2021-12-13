The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kevin Stefanski Announces Significant Browns Injury News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the field.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without a pair of key pieces against the Raiders in Week 15.

During Monday’s presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill are “unlikely” to see the field on Saturday.

Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s battle against the Ravens. He had just two carries for five yards. The former Chiefs back also added a couple of catches for 13 yards.

Hill, on the other hand, played in most of the game for the Browns before exiting the action. He left the field with seven tackles and a trio of TFL’s. The veteran corner battled back from a scary neck sprain against the New England Patriots in Week 10.

The Browns desperately needed a home win against Baltimore on Sunday and they go it. Now at 7-6, Cleveland is right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. They currently sit in the eighth seed.

With injury questions at quarterback for the Ravens, some more home cooking against Las Vegas would be another nice step for the Browns’ postseason hopes.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.