Kevin Stefanski Announces Significant Browns Injury News

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without a pair of key pieces against the Raiders in Week 15.

During Monday’s presser, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters running back Kareem Hunt and cornerback Troy Hill are “unlikely” to see the field on Saturday.

#Browns Stefanski said Kareem Hunt (ankle) and Troy Hill (knee) are unlikely to face the #Raiders on Saturday on the short week — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 13, 2021

Hunt suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Sunday’s battle against the Ravens. He had just two carries for five yards. The former Chiefs back also added a couple of catches for 13 yards.

Hill, on the other hand, played in most of the game for the Browns before exiting the action. He left the field with seven tackles and a trio of TFL’s. The veteran corner battled back from a scary neck sprain against the New England Patriots in Week 10.

ICYMI, #Browns CB Troy Hill always plays with fearlessness but credits love of game for quick return from “super scary” neck injury.

I talked to Hill about being down on the turf in New England and overcoming the hesitation to come back vs. the Ravens. https://t.co/SljgWaecMy — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 9, 2021

The Browns desperately needed a home win against Baltimore on Sunday and they go it. Now at 7-6, Cleveland is right in the thick of the AFC playoff race. They currently sit in the eighth seed.

With injury questions at quarterback for the Ravens, some more home cooking against Las Vegas would be another nice step for the Browns’ postseason hopes.