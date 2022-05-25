Kevin Stefanski Asked If He Watched Interview With Deshaun Watson's Accusers

On Tuesday night, two of Deshaun Watson's accusers appeared in an interview on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel to discuss their allegations against the NFL quarterback.

These women voiced issues with Watson's massive $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract with the Cleveland Browns in the midst of these allegations — calling it "disrespectful" and saying it made them "sick."

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked if he watched this TV interview during his media availability on Wednesday.

He did not.

"I read about it. I would tell you we did a lot of work on that. As we've talked about, we've done a lot of work on Deshaun the person," Stefanski said, per Ben Axelrod.

Earlier this year, two separate grand juries cleared Watson of all 10 criminal charges against him. That being said, he still faces more than 20 civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson and his legal team have denied all of these allegations at every turn. One of his accusers says the idea that he didn't do anything wrong is "a bold-faced lie."

The NFL's investigative team is still working to determine if Watson violated the league's personal conduct policy. They will decide on a potential punishment before the start of the 2022 season.