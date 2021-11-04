Kevin Stefanski Has Telling Response To Odell Beckham Question

The relationship between the Cleveland Browns organization and Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be nearing an irreparable rift.

Earlier today, Beckham was excused from practice and has since reportedly cut off all communication with head coach Kevin Stefanski. Recent reports indicate that Stefanski went as far as to tell the Browns’ locker room that OBJ is no longer with the team.

During his media availability on Wednesday, Stefanski responded to questions about these reports.

When asked if he told the team that Beckham was no longer a part of the organization, the Cleveland head coach didn’t deny the reports.

“I would just tell you, again, today he’s excused, and we’ll see where this goes,” Stefanski said, per NBC’s ProFootballTalk.

Stefanski later declined to comment on whether or not he’d tried to contact Beckham anytime over the last 24 hours.

The drama between Beckham and the Browns organization first became public on Tuesday when the wide receiver’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a highlight video showing several occasions when QB Baker Mayfield failed to throw the ball to his son in wide-open situations. Just hours before the NFL trade deadline, this post called the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with the team into question.

While Beckham was not traded before yesterday’s deadline, it appears a potential release from the team is a strong possibility.