Kevin Stefanski Makes His Opinion On Deshaun Watson Clear

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The time has come for Deshaun Watson to make his debut for the Cleveland Browns.

Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season after being accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. He was activated to the 53-man roster earlier this week and is going to start on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is excited about Watson's debut and is confident that he'll play well, based on how he's been preparing.

“I have confidence in Deshaun based on his preparation and, really, the focus is on just him doing his job,” Stefanski said, (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I mean, we’re still gonna be all about the team effort, still offense, defense, and special teams. So this is never, ever gonna be about one person. But as it relates to Deshaun, I believe in his preparation, I believe that he worked really hard on a bunch of things to be ready to go."

This will be Watson's first regular season game since the end of the 2020 season. He also had to sit out the entirety of last season while he was in Houston.

Kickoff for Sunday's contest will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be regionally televised by CBS.