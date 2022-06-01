Kevin Stefanski Praises Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Kevin Stefanski took a not so thinly-veiled shot at Baker Mayfield with his recent Deshaun Watson comments.

Speaking on how the $230 million quarterback has looked so far in OTAs, Stefanski said, "It's been impressive to watch this caliber of player."

The NFL world reacted to the Browns coach's statements Wednesday.

"Welp..." replied former NFL player Jay Richardson.

"Clearly something he not accustomed to," laughed one user.

"Taking shots at Kirk Cousins now…when will it end with this guy."

"I love it," another commented. "Send that shot at Baker."

"Whew buddy," tweeted Offseason Chops.

"Translation: 'Thank you for asking an on-field question,'" commented Andrew Brandt.

As the Browns continue to prepare for the 2022 NFL season, more and more questions surround Deshaun Watson.

Though undeniably talented, another woman came forward Tuesday alleging sexual misconduct; raising the number of civil lawsuits against the three-time Pro Bowler to 23.

With a 24th possibly on the way as well.

At this point, it's hard to imagine Watson not receiving further discipline from the league.