Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Browns’ Roster Situation

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns sent eight players to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, the NFL placed the team under enhanced protocols at their facility.

During an appearance on 92.3 “The Fan,” head coach Kevin Stefanski stated that the Browns focus has to remain on Saturday’s game against the Raiders.

“We’ll get our work in,” Stefanski said regarding Tuesday’s practice. “That’s what we do. We’ve done it before.”

The Browns had three players missing from the lineup in Sunday’s 24-22 win over the AFC North-rival Ravens. And even played with without members of the team in a playoff game last season.

“We’ve got pros,” said Stefanski. “I think those guys understand what’s really important is this game on Saturday. It’s an AFC game and we have to come ready to go.”

