Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Browns' Struggles On Defense

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski as his teams fell to 2-3 on the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers yesterday.

The Browns' defense is to blame for a lot of their misfortune, currently ranking in the bottom half of the league for yards and points allowed. But in an interview with 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Stefanski made it clear that his priority is to get the defense back on track.

“It is my responsibility to get this fixed,” Stefanski said. “I do know this, I’ve seen these players, these coaches, this group play winning football. We’ve got to go do it. Very easy for me to say it, us to say it . . . we’ve got to go do it.”

The Browns might be 4-1 or even 5-0 this season if their defense hadn't let them down in the fourth quarter of their games against the Jets, Falcons and Chargers.

We all know what an insane meltdown the Browns had against the Jets: Leading by 13 with just two minutes remaining, the Browns surrendered two touchdowns to lose the game they had dominated for the first 58 minutes.

Two weeks later, the Browns allowed 13 points in the fourth quarter including two unanswered field goals to lose 23-20 against the Falcons.

Then on Sunday, the Browns fell to the Chargers after allowing 30 points.

If Kevin Stefanski doesn't get the Browns defense back on track soon, not even the impending return of Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will be enough to save their season.