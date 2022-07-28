Kevin Stefanski Reveals What He's Been Telling Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns are still waiting on a decision from the NFL regarding a potential suspension for the star quarterback.

During a training camp press conference on Thursday, head coach Kevin Stefanski shared his thoughts on the matter.

"I think with Deshaun, I know there is that uncertainty like we talked about yesterday. But we can only control what we can control, and I think that's what he's done a really nice job of," Stafanski said, per Browns insider Ben Axelrod. "And so much of that is football — there's a lot of volume to what we're doing right now when it comes to football. So there's a lot of meeting, there's a lot of install, there's a lot of workout and walk through, and practice and he's really thrown himself into that.

Watson settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits against him earlier this month. Each of these lawsuits emerged over the past year and involve allegations of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The 26-year-old QB received starting reps during Day 1 of Browns training camp on Wednesday. Stafanski says both Watson and backup Jacoby Brissett will get "a lot" of reps to prepare for any possible suspension.

Watson signed a five-year, $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract with the Browns earlier this offseason.