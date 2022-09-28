Kevin Stefanski Reveals When Myles Garrett Will Return To Browns

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is very fortunate to escape Monday's single-car crash mostly unscathed.

The All-Pro sack artist avoided any life-threatening injuries in a scary wreck that saw his 2021 Porsche totaled.

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed when the team's star will return to Cleveland. Telling reporters, "Very grateful Myles is OK. We'll see him tomorrow morning."

Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, bicep strain and some cuts and bruises per a statement from Browns GM Andrew Berry.

"Currently, our focus is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity," Berry said. "Although we hope to have him back soon, his availability for Sunday's game in Atlanta will be evaluated by team doctors throughout the week."

The female passenger involved in the accident also reportedly walked away with minor injuries.