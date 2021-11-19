Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message About QB Baker Mayfield

Despite battling three separate injuries this week, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has made it very clear that he plans to start in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

On Friday, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed this QB1 decision.

If there was any doubt out there, coach Kevin Stefanski confirms that #Browns QB Baker Mayfield WILL start Sunday vs. Lions — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 19, 2021

Mayfield was listed on this week’s injury report with shoulder, foot and knee injuries. After missing practice on Wednesday, the fourth-year quarterback said this was “the most beat up he’s ever been” in his career.

Mayfield re-aggravated a nagging non-throwing shoulder injury in Week 6, resulting in a torn labrum and a shoulder fracture that he’s been playing through for the past few weeks. He was also dealing with a foot injury heading into Week 10’s blowout loss to the New England Patriots.

During this 45-7 defeat, Mayfield suffered what was later called a knee contusion. After being helped off the field, the Browns QB would not return to the contest. X-Rays after the game showed no structural damage.

After notching a DNP on Wednesday, Mayfield has been limited in practice the rest of the week.

With their starting QB at the helm, the 5-5 Browns will look to get back on track against the winless Lions on Sunday.