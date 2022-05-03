Kevin Stefanski Uses 2 Words To Describe Quarterback Situation

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 14: Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns made headlines when the team traded for star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Shortly thereafter, the team also added two others quarterbacks: Jacoby Brissett and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs. With the team signing Brissett, a backup with starting experience, fans wondered what that could mean for Deshaun Watson.

The star quarterback is still facing a civil lawsuit and could face a suspension from the league. In a recent interview with 92.3 The Fan, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said the team is in a "holding pattern" at the quarterback position right now.

“I just think it’s kind of the nature of it. We don’t know and that’s OK,” Stefanski said. “So we’re going to work through that as more information becomes available. But ultimately, we’re getting three new quarterbacks ready with Deshaun in there, Jacoby in there, and Josh Dobbs. We’ve got three new guys calling plays in the huddle. They’re different cadences, so we’ve got guys hearing those voices. So that room, there’s a lot of learning going on, there’s a ton of teaching going on."

“And then as more information becomes available, we can determine how we rotate guys in training camp and those types of things. But until we have that information, we’re really just in a holding pattern.”

The team is also trying to figure out what to do with former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. He clearly wants out, but the team hasn't been willing to make a deal just yet.