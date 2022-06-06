Kevin Stefanski Was Asked About Baker Mayfield On Monday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 11: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns meets with head coach Kevin Stefanski in the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Don't expect Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to be making any comments on Baker Mayfield this offseason.

Per Josina Anderson, "... Kevin Stefanski still offered no comment today on whether QB Baker Mayfield will be excused from mandatory camp next week."

To me this is a very fascinating situation... The Browns mandatory camp is coming up June 14-16. So the big question is, 'Will Baker be here? Will he not be here?' When you think about how the Browns also handled last year, Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation, and giving him an excused absence, it'll be interesting to see what happens in Baker's situation.

Baker Mayfield's NFL future hangs very much in the balance.

With Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs on the roster, its clear the Browns have all but moved on from the former No. 1 overall pick.

However, until the team either cuts or trades him, it could be a very untenable situation for Kevin Stefanski and Co.

Not to mention, when you factor in the potential of Deshaun Watson facing discipline for a 24th sexual misconduct civil lawsuit, things get even messier.