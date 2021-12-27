The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Was Asked About Play Calling On Last Drive vs. Packers

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski on the field.CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the side line during the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In a Monday Zoom call with reporters, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he felt good about Cleveland’s play calls on their potential game-winning drive against the Packers.

That drive ended with Baker Mayfield’s fourth interception of the day. And while Stefanski believes a flag could’ve been thrown on the play, he admitted the team can’t bank on those kinds of calls to bail them out.

“We felt pretty good about the calls,” told the media. “Specifically, we had the potential for an explosive on first down…screen on second down. Third down, obviously we turned the ball over.”

“When you don’t come through, you second guess everything,” Stefanski concluded.

Browns fans were a bit upset with the play-calling to end the game, pointing to the three-straight passing plays when the run game had been successful to that point.

Mayfield struggled in his return from the COVID list, completing 21-of-36 passes for two touchdowns and the aforementioned four picks. Running back Nick Chubb led a 219-yard Browns rushing effort, gaining 126 yards and a TD himself.

Cleveland was down by two in the closing minutes. The Browns had a chance to convert a third-and-10 from midfield; however Packers DB Rasul Douglas jumped a Mayfield pass to end the team’s chances of an upset.

Kevin Stefanski’s Browns fell to 7-8 with loss, dropping them further in a crowded AFC North. Cleveland has two divisional games left to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

The Browns face the Steelers on Monday night followed by the division-leading in-state rival Bengals to close out the regular season.

