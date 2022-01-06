The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Kevin Sumlin Has Landed A New Head Coaching Job

A closeup of Kevin Sumlin wearing an Arizona Cardinals visor.TUCSON, AZ - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Kevin Sumlin of the Arizona Wildcats watches from the sideline during second half action of a college football game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Arizona Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

At one point in time, Kevin Sumlin was one of the fastest rising coaches in the college football world. He led Houston to unprecedented success, but stops at Texas A&M and then Arizona proved unsuccessful.

Sumlin has been out of the coaching game since 2020. He was fired a day after his Arizona Wildcats were blown out by in-state rival Arizona State 70-7. It was only a matter of time before another football program gave Sumlin another chance, though.

Sumlin is headed to the newly-formed USFL. The 59-year-old will coach the Houston Gamblers in the eight-team, 10-game league. The USFL will begin its season in April.

“Former University of Houston and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will be the head coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers,” writes Matt Young of Chron.com.

“The Gamblers are one of eight teams in the league, which is launching in April. The new USFL, which is owned by FOX Sports, will play its 10-game schedule in one location with teams expected to play in their own markets in future seasons.”

Kevin Sumlin won’t be the only notable name coaching in the USFL. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik will be in charge of the Birmingham Stallions. Former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, meanwhile, will lead the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Plenty of leagues, like the USFL, have attempted to make football a year-round sport wedged in between the NFL/college football seasons. Step No. 1 to gaining attention is hiring and signing well-known head coaches and players.

Sumlin and the Houston Gamblers will begin their season in April.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.