At one point in time, Kevin Sumlin was one of the fastest rising coaches in the college football world. He led Houston to unprecedented success, but stops at Texas A&M and then Arizona proved unsuccessful.

Sumlin has been out of the coaching game since 2020. He was fired a day after his Arizona Wildcats were blown out by in-state rival Arizona State 70-7. It was only a matter of time before another football program gave Sumlin another chance, though.

Sumlin is headed to the newly-formed USFL. The 59-year-old will coach the Houston Gamblers in the eight-team, 10-game league. The USFL will begin its season in April.

“Former University of Houston and Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin will be the head coach of the USFL’s Houston Gamblers,” writes Matt Young of Chron.com.

“The Gamblers are one of eight teams in the league, which is launching in April. The new USFL, which is owned by FOX Sports, will play its 10-game schedule in one location with teams expected to play in their own markets in future seasons.” The @USFL is hiring some familiar names to lead its teams, including Kevin Sumlin as head coach of the Houston Gamblers. https://t.co/aYP7k4WYbe via @chron — Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 6, 2022

Kevin Sumlin won’t be the only notable name coaching in the USFL. Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik will be in charge of the Birmingham Stallions. Former Chiefs head coach Todd Haley, meanwhile, will lead the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Plenty of leagues, like the USFL, have attempted to make football a year-round sport wedged in between the NFL/college football seasons. Step No. 1 to gaining attention is hiring and signing well-known head coaches and players.

Sumlin and the Houston Gamblers will begin their season in April.