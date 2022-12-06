Kevin Wilson Reveals If He'll Coach Ohio State's Playoff Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has a big move on the horizon.

Wilson accepted Tulsa's head-coaching position on Monday and was formally introduced as the program's coach on Tuesday.

During the presser, he was asked if he would coach in the College Football Playoff for OSU against Georgia and he said yes. He feels like he has an "obligation" to help the Buckeyes win a national title this season.

Wilson has been their offensive coordinator for the past five seasons and has helped the Buckeyes become one of the best offensive teams in the country.

In just this season alone, they averaged almost 45 points per game and over 300 passing yards per game. He's also helped develop quarterback C.J. Stroud into a top-five pick in next year's NFL Draft.

He'll look to keep the offense rollings when the Buckeyes take on the Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET.