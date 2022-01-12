Key Alabama Assistant Coach Leaving To Join Big 12 Power

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables has rounded out his first defensive staff in Norman with a big-time hire.

On Tuesday, the Sooners announced the hiring of former Alabama cornerbacks coach Jay Valai as the team’s co-defensive coordinator/passing defense coordinator.

After stints with multiple college and NFL programs, Valai landed as a cornerback’s coach under Nick Saban in 2021. Through his first and only season with the Crimson Tide, the former Wisconsin Badgers defensive back led his unit to a No. 50 passing defense rating among FBS teams (3,271 yards and 25 passing touchdowns allowed).

“Alabama has been awesome and Nick Saban is the G.O.A.T.,” Valai said in a statement. “I learned so much working under him and we have a tremendous relationship. He and Miss Terry have been amazing to my family and me.

“But to get the opportunity to be closer to home working for an Oklahoma program I grew up watching while living in Dallas and to work with Brent and be a cook in the kitchen with him is special. I’m excited. It’s beyond a blessing to be part of Sooner Nation.”

Jay Valai will work in tandem with fellow defensive coordinator Todd Bates, a former Clemson defensive line coach who followed Venables to Norman.

In addition to some experienced talent returning in the secondary, the Sooners will also bring in two four-star defensive backs for Valai to work with in 2022.