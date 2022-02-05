Key Bengals Offensive Lineman Out Of Practice Again

In case you haven’t heard the Cincinnati Bengals are in the Super Bowl. But the team could be without a key rotational member in the trenches come Super Bowl Sunday. As offensive lineman Jackson Carman missed his second straight practice with a back injury.

According to Bengals reporter Ben Baby, Carman didn’t participate in Saturday’s open practice session.

Per the Bengals practice pool report from @pauldehnerjr, OL Jackson Carman didn’t participate in the open portion of practice. TE C.J. Uzomah did some rehab work on the side. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 5, 2022

Carman played a good deal of the Bengals’ offensive snaps in the AFC Championship game Sunday. Rotating with Hakeem Adeniji at the right guard spot.

An Ohio native, Carman’s football career began at Fairfield High before playing his college ball at Clemson and eventually finding his way back to OH via the draft. A second-round pick of the Bengals this past draft, Jackson Carman appeared in all 17 games for the team this year. Starting six games in the process.

The much-maligned offensive line of the Bengals has its hands full when they touch down in Los Angeles. Cincinnati gave up nine sacks in the divisional round vs. Tennessee, and now they have to deal with Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd.