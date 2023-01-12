Key Bills Player Reportedly Missed Thursday's Practice

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 24: A Buffalo Bills football helmet is pictured during the game between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 24, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) Nic Antaya/Getty Images

A key Buffalo Bills offensive weapon missed practice on Thursday.

Isaiah McKenzie, who's one of Josh Allen's favorite targets, appeared on Wednesday's injury report with a hamstring injury. He was limited in practice and it worsened on Thursday as he didn't participate.

Despite the injury, McKenzie said he expects to play on Sunday when the Bills play the Miami Dolphins in Orchard Park.

“Nah, I should be fine,” McKenzie said, via ProFootballTalk. “But we’ll see the next couple of days."

During the regular season, McKenzie recorded 42 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bills come into this game as heavy favorites due to the Dolphins being pretty banged up. The Dolphins are set to start third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson since both Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) and Teddy Bridgewater (dislocated finger) are banged up.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.