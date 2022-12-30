Key Cowboys Player Spotted In Walking Boot After Win

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: A Dallas Cowboys helmet at AT&T Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys got a much-desired win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday that will keep their division title ambitions alive for at least a few more days. But they may have suffered a major loss in the process.

Starting center Tyler Biadasz was the most notable injury the Cowboys suffered during the game as he left in the second half with a foot injury. After the game though, he looked worse for wear.

Photos of Biadasz show him in a walking boot after the game. While not a good sign, it doesn't necessarily mean that anything is broken.

Fans in the comments section of ESPN's Todd Archer have been pointing out that the boot is just there to reduce swelling and that the team wouldn't have him walking around if there was anything serious.

"The boot reduces swelling. He's walking around. Shouldnt be too bad," one fan replied.

"Feel like it was real serious they wouldn’t have him out there standing on it? Wishful thinking," wrote another.

"On the hopefully plus side. He's walking without crutches," a third wrote with fingers crossed.

We'll likely find out the full extent of Biadasz's injury sometime in the next few days or even hours. But with Week 18's game against the Washington Commanders potentially vaulting them into the NFC East title picture (if the Eagles lose their two remaining games), it will be an important one to watch.