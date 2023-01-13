Key Giants Player Suffered Injury In Practice This Week

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 26: A detailed view of a New York Giants helmet on the sidelines before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on December 26, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New York Giants suffered an unfortunate hit just before this year's playoff campaign.

Rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal tweaked his ankle during Thursday's practice. Fortunately for the Giants, the injury is considered minor, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

He's been listed as limited for Friday's practice, but the Giants say he should be good to go when the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

The Giants selected Neal with the 7th overall pick in this year's draft. He missed four games due to injury this season, but started all 13 games in which he was available.

New York is currently listed as a 3-point underdog as the team heads into U.S. Bank Stadium for a road matchup against the Vikings on Sunday. Brian Daboll and his Giants offense would certainly benefit from having Neal out on the field.

Sunday's first-round game will kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET in Minnesota.