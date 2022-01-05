The Iowa Hawkeyes are getting a huge return for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, top Iowa corner Riley Moss announced he’s returning to the program for “one last ride.”

The Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year made his announcement via Twitter.

“I have always dreamed of being a Hawkeye,” Moss said in a statement. “And being able to live out this dream everyday has been incredibly special for both me and my family.”

“That’s why after talking with my family and doing a lot of self-reflection, I have decided to stay and continue being a Hawkeye for the 2022 season.”

One last Ride! Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/i3qOUR5HSv — Riley Moss (@R_moss5) January 5, 2022

“I have more goals I would like to achieve and this team has more goals to achieve as well,” Moss continued. “This has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make, and I am confident that I have made the right one. Hawkeye Nation, thank you for the incredible support! Let’s get to work.”

In 2021, Moss recorded 39 tackles, five pass deflections and four interceptions.

Riley Moss: 4 INT’s in zone coverage this season, most in College Football🤫 pic.twitter.com/nwzsvO041k — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 2, 2021

The senior CB sped out of the blocks with a two pick-six performance in Iowa’s season-opener against Indiana. He was immediately in play for the Jim Thorpe Award, before a PCL injury forced him to miss a chunk of the season.

Had Moss decided to enter the NFL draft, most scouts had the ball-hawking corner going somewhere in the middle rounds. We’ll see if a return to Iowa can possibly raise his draft stock in the coming year.