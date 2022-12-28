Key Nebraska Defensive Player Reportedly Leaving The Program

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have already taken a major hit to their 2023 roster.

Per HuskerOnline.com's Sean Callahan, defensive lineman Colton Feist has decided that he will not be returning to Lincoln next season with one year of eligibility left.

"I am not returning. Moving on," the upperclassmen told the outlet Wednesday.

Feist saw the second-most snaps on Nebraska's defense this season after playing in just 16 combined the past two. The Yutan native was a steady presence in the trenches for the Huskers in 2022, starting all 12 games and recording 46 tackles and seven TFLs.

"It was one of the toughest decisions of my life to walk away from playing football at Nebraska, but it was time for me to move on," Feist said. "Thanks for everything Husker Nation!"

Losing Feist, coupled with Garrett Nelson's decision to enter the draft leaves a couple of pretty big holes for Matt Rhule to fill on the defensive side.

Feist has reportedly chosen to take an insurance job with Farm Bureau.