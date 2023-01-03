Key TCU Player Is Questionable For National Championship

MORGANTOWN, WEST VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 29: The TCU Horned Frogs logo on a football helmet during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field on October 29, 2022 in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

One of TCU's best players might not play in the National Championship Game against Georgia next Monday.

Running back Kendre Miller is listed as questionable for the game after he injured his knee in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this past Saturday.

Head coach Sonny Dykes is hopeful for Miller to play, but he's not making any promises.

Rest assured, this would be a massive loss for the Horned Frogs.

Miller has been a workhorse from the backfield as he's compiled 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He finished with eight carries for 57 yards against the Wolverines before he got banged up.

The Bulldogs would be even heavier favorites to win this one if Miller can't go. Hopefully, he's able to recover enough so the Horned Frogs can be as healthy as they can be heading into this game.

Kickoff for the 2023 National Championship Game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.