Keyontae Johnson Announces His Transfer Decision: Fans React

Former Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson has announced his transfer decision to join the Kansas State basketball program in 2022-23.

He took to Instagram to make the announcement on Saturday.

Johnson hasn't played since collapsing with a heart issue during a game against Florida State on December 12, 2020. But according to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, he's been cleared to play by medical personnel.

The basketball world took to Twitter to react to this exciting next chapter for the former SEC Freshman of the Year.

"Happy this kid is able to play basketball again," one fan wrote.

"Coach Tang does it again!! Johnson could be the piece that pushes this team into being a serious Big 12 contender!!" another said.

"Wow, I did not think he'd be able to return to basketball after his heart issue. I was watching that game live when it happened and it was scary. Good for him," another added.

Johnson entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal back in May. He took an official visit with the Kansas State program in late July.

Before his terrifying collapse in 2020, Johnson was averaging 16.0 points per game in his junior season. He averaged 11.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over his full career in Gainesville.

“Keyontae just wants to play again,” a source told Goodman. “He feels 100 percent and just wants to get back on the court.”

This is a huge add for new head coach Jerome Tang, who took over for Kansas State earlier this offseason after years as an assistant for the Baylor Bears.

Johnson chose the Wildcats over Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky.