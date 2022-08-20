Keyontae Johnson Reportedly Makes Transfer Decision

DES MOINES, IOWA - MARCH 21: Keyontae Johnson #11 of the Florida Gators attempts a lay up against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the first half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Florida Gators star Keyontae Johnson is expected to commit to Kansas State, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Johnson, who hasn't played since his on-court collapse two years ago, has been cleared to take the court by medical personnel.

The star forward entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal back in May. He took an official visit to Kansas State's campus in late July.

Before collapsing with a heart issue during a game against Florida State on December 12, 2020, Johnson was averaging 16.0 points per game in his junior season. He averaged 11.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over his full career in Gainesville.

“Keyontae just wants to play again,” a source told Goodman. “He feels 100 percent and just wants to get back on the court.”

According to Goodman, Johnson will forfeit a $5 million insurance policy if he plays more than a certain amount of games this coming season.

The Kansas State basketball program is heading into a brand new era. In addition to the pickup of Johnson, the team also landed longtime Baylor Bears assistant Jerome Tang as their head coach earlier this offseason.