Keyshawn Johnson Has Blunt Admission On Mac Jones

So far through the 2021 season, 15th overall pick Mac Jones has separated himself as the most successful rookie quarterback from this year’s class.

But according to NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson, Jones would not be enjoying this level of success with any other franchise in the league.

“If he was anywhere else, he wouldn’t be playing this good,” Johnson said during NFL on ESPN Wednesday.

Johnson believes that Jones’ success so far this year has heavily leaned on the New England Patriots’ offensive scheme run by head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. With quick dump-off options and outlet wide receivers, the first-round rookie hasn’t been asked to push the ball down field very often.

To Jones’ credit though, he’s done a solid job operating this system. With a 68.1 completion percentage, the Pats QB has logged 1,997 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

Johnson compared Jones to a “young Tom Brady,” who got his NFL start as a game manager for a Bill Belichick-led Patriots team as well.

Led by Jones, New England has now won two games in a row to move its record to 4-4.

The Pats will face off against the Carolina Panthers this Sunday.