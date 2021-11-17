Keyshawn Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Alabama Football

Keyshawn Johnson is tired of Alabama fans claiming Jalen Hurts‘ success.

On Wednesday, the ESPN radio show host said Oklahoma is more responsible for Hurts’ being an NFL quarterback than ‘Bama.

“Jalen Hurts went to Oklahoma, stop trying to give them something, you cannot claim that,” Johnson said.

Keyshawn Johnson goes on rant over Alabama claiming Jalen Hurts’ success https://t.co/9WXjFpeYQ1 — Alabama Crimson Tide (@RollTide) November 17, 2021

“Most of his success came from Oklahoma in his last year,” Keyshawn continued. “He was drafted based on Oklahoma, not on Alabama. He developed at Oklahoma.”

Although Hurts was a starter on a national championship team with the Crimson Tide, Johnson says it can’t be claimed after the QB was pulled at halftime.

Key countered, “Jalen Hurts lost his starting job, you don’t have the right to claim him because he had his most successful season at Oklahoma. You don’t get to claim that, even if his degree is from Alabama.”

As a freshman, Tua Tagovailoa took over for Hurts in the second half and led the Tide past Georgia to secure a 26-23 championship win in overtime.

Understandably, ‘Bama went forward with Tua and Hurts eventually transferred to OU.

The last time Oklahoma and Baylor faced off in Waco, @Jalenhurts and @OU_Football overcame a 28-3 deficit to keep their CFP hopes alive 🙌😎 pic.twitter.com/AOMtl4neA0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2021

In his single season with the Sooners, Hurts threw for 3,581 yards and ran for 1,298. He ended the season with 52 total touchdowns to just eight interceptions and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

Before Oklahoma, Hurts wasn’t really looked at as a prospective NFL QB. Most scouts loved his intangibles and leadership, but he didn’t showcase the arm talent at Alabama to make the jump to the next level.

Of course, that all changed. Now Hurts starts for the Philadelphia Eagles and has them sitting at second in the NFC East.