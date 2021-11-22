Keyshawn Johnson Names AFC’s Best Team, ‘It’s Not Even Close’

ESPN‘s Keyshawn Johnson went on record Monday as to who the best team in the AFC is.

While the Kansas City didn’t have the same offensive explosion as last week, Key still thinks the Chiefs’ 19-9 win was enough to prove they’re the best in the conference.

Keyshawn Johnson: “The Kansas City Chiefs are the best team in the AFC and it’s not even close… if they can get home field advantage they’re going to the Super Bowl.”

pic.twitter.com/9K4xzrI6fo — CHIEFS HIGHLIGHTS (@ChiefHighlights) November 22, 2021

“They’re the best team in the AFC in my opinion,” Johnson said. “And it’s not even close. If they get homefield advantage in the AFC, they’re going to the Super Bowl.”

While Chiefs are capable of scoring more than 19, a win is a win in the National Football League.

Kansas City has, by far, the best quarterback in the AFC and one of the best offensive minds on the sideline. Steve Spagnuolo defense’s tend to improve as the year goes on and he has that unit gelling.

The Chiefs are playing really good football on the defensive side the past three weeks and it’s hard to believe KC’s explosive offense will stay down for long.

CHRIS JONES. FOUR SACKS. WHAT 🤯 📺: #DALvsKC on FOX pic.twitter.com/0CIiuYZI4q — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 22, 2021

Arrowhead Stadium holds some of the best fans in the league and the Chiefs possess one of the best HFA’s all these years later.

Kansas City sits at 7-4 on the season after some struggles to start the year. They’ll look to continue to build after the bye week.

When the Chiefs return, they three straight AFC West matchups against the Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers. How they fare during that stretch could go a long way in telling where this team ends up by seasons end.