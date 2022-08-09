Keyshawn Johnson Sounds Off On Critics: NFL World Reacts

Three-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson knows a thing or two about being one of the best pass catchers in the league.

During an appearance with ESPN's First Take on Tuesday, the former NFL star addressed a recent debate regarding the talent of New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas — who also happens to be his nephew.

Johnson believes MT is among the best in the league — despite his recent absence from the NFL gridiron.

"As far as the talent goes, he is certainly a top 10 talent at the receiver position," Johnson said. "He'll be a top-five guy by the end of the year — both in statistics and talent.

"I don't even know why I'm even having this conversation to be honest with you. I't mind boggling that a guy misses time and now all of a sudden he's not a top player anymore."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this take from Johnson.

"As unbiased as it gets lol," one fan said sarcastically.

"We are too, but we’d rather let MT just show them," another added.

"Anyone that says otherwise is blinded by regency bias," another said.

Thomas hasn't taken the field since suffering an ankle injury midway through the 2020 season. In 2019, he led the NFL in receptions (149) and receiving yards (1,725) en route to an Offensive Player of the Year award.

Thomas participated in 11-on-11 drills for the first time since 2020 this past weekend. Several reports out of Saints training camp indicate that the former second-round pick is looking good as he continues to ease back into full-speed action.

What do you expect out of Thomas this coming season?