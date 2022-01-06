Keyshawn Johnson Thinks An NFL Team Will Sign Antonio Brown In Future

There’s a wide belief throughout the NFL and its fans that a future in the NFL for Antonio Brown is out of question. Others, like former NFL great Keyshawn Johnson, disagree.

Brown is officially no longer a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The organization cut the former star on Thursday morning, putting an end to an awkward four-day stretch between the two sides.

Common logic tells us Brown won’t play another down in the NFL. He’s been given multiple second chances but just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. But sooner or later, an NFL team desperate for talent will pull the trigger.

Johnson thinks it’s only a matter of time before Brown is playing NFL football again.

“When you are a very talented individual, there’s somebody out in the National Football League … that will say, ‘I like him. He helps us win,'” Johnson said. .@keyshawn believes Antonio Brown could play in the NFL again. "When you are a very talented individual, there's somebody out in the National Football League … that will say, 'I like him. He helps us win.'" pic.twitter.com/VnfRTAAcOP — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 6, 2022