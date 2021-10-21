Keyshawn Johnson’s Comment On Trevor Lawrence Going Viral

So far through his rookie season, Trevor Lawrence has yet to deliver on the hype that made him one of the most highly-touted quarterback prospects in recent memory.

Originally expected to have an immediate impact as the No. 1 overall pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first-year Clemson product has struggled mightily — throwing eight interceptions en route to a 1-5 start to the season.

Despite these early-career struggles, many still believe Lawerence, widely dubbed as a generational talent, is the key to future success for the Jags.

ESPN NFL analyst Keyshawn Johnson needs to see some more wins from the young QB before he’s convinced.

“I don’t mind where Trevor Lawrence is right now as a rookie,” he said. “He is certainly growing and getting better each week. But this whole putting him in “once-and-a-lifetime generational quarterback”… Give me some damn wins. That’s all I care about. Because those types of guys, they win football games.

“I want quarterbacks that’s going to help my team win, not hype.”

Johnson’s NFL on ESPN co-host Dan Orlovsky fired back with some points regarding the rookie QB’s development. Arguing that wins don’t matter at this stage in his career, the former NFL QB compared Lawrence’s start to that of Troy Aikman (1-15) and Peyton Manning (3-13). He also noted that as the 1-15 squad that earned the No. 1 overall pick last season, the Jaguars cannot merely be patched with a quick-fix at quarterback.

After kicking off his NFL career with seven interceptions through three games, Lawrence has started to settle into his role. Through Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins in London (snapping a 20-game losing streak), the 22-year-old QB completed his first career game with at least one touchdown and zero interceptions.

With the talent he possesses, there’s no doubt Lawrence will continue to progress. Perhaps that progression will be enough to help the Jags win at least a couple more games this year.