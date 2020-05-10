The Spun

Khabib Nurmagomedov Has 2-Word Reaction To Justin Gaethje’s Win

A closeup of Khabib.LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 04: UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov remarks on a tardy Conor McGregor (not pictured) during a press conference for UFC 229 at Park Theater at Park MGM on October 04, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nurmagomedov will defend his title against McGregor at UFC 229 on October 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

Khabib Nurmagomedov had a simple reaction to Justin Gaethje’s epic win at UFC 249 in Jacksonville on Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov was at home watching Gaethje’s bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday evening. Gaethje got the win in epic fashion.

Gaethje demolished Ferguson on way to winning the interim lightweight title. Up next for Gaethje should be Nurmagomedov.

Nurmagomedov took to Twitter following Gaethje’s win, which ended a 12-match winning streak for Ferguson.

“No comment,” he tweeted.

UFC fans appear to be ready for a Khabib vs. Gaethje fight. That tweet has been retweeted more than 19,000 times and liked more than 75,000 times.

Khabib later tweeted a more lengthy response to the match:

“It was so impressive, congratulations. Very smart fight,” he wrote.

We probably won’t be getting the Khabib vs. Ferguson fight many had been waiting for, but Khabib vs. Gaethje will do just fine.

