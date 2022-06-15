Khalil Mack Makes His Opinion On The Raiders Very Clear

In 2018 the Raiders made a blockbuster deal with the Chicago Bears to send all-world pass rusher Khalil Mack to the Windy City. Four years and two teams later, how does Mack feel about his first NFL team?

Speaking to the media this week, Mack - who now players for the Chargers - addressed the idea of playing against his former team in Week One this year. He said that he's not bothered by the thought of being booed because he's also been cheered by the same crowd.

“It’s just another game, but also understanding that I’ve heard that crowd cheer me on. Now, I’m going to hear the crowd boo us. It’s a full-circle moment. I’m just looking forward to having fun and playing football again,” Mack said via ProFootballTalk.

Mack has already played against the Raiders twice as a member of the Chicago Bears. Both of those were road games.

He'll face them two more times in 2022.

The Raiders drafted Khalil Mack No. 5 overall out of Buffalo in the 2016 NFL Draft. He had a solid rookie season and finished third in Rookie of the Year voting that season.

But in 2015, Mack really started to emerge as an elite pass rusher. He made three straight Pro Bowls and three straight First-Team All-Pro teams, winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2016.

After being traded to the Chicago Bears in 2018, Mack made three more Pro Bowls and two All-Pro selections over the next three years.

But an injury-shorted 2021 season led the Bears to trade him to the Chargers in 2022.