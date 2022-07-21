Khloe Kardashian Reacts To Tristan Thompson's Mystery Woman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 13: Khloe Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

NBA player Tristan Thompson was spotted with a "mystery woman" in Greece shortly after it was announced that Khloe Kardashian is expecting a second child with him.

Kardashian has not yet released an actual statement on Thompson's recent date, but E! News discovered that she liked an Instagram post discussing this matter.

The post that Kardashian liked said: "To everyone that's freaking out about this video of Tristan in Greece with another girl, Khloe and Tristan are both single."

In other words, Kardashian isn't all that bothered by Thompson going out with another woman.

Kardashian's recent activity on social media lines up with a report from Us Weekly.

Us Weekly recently reported the following: "One positive she’s [Khloe] clung onto all along is that Tristan is a wonderful dad to True. Khloe has zero doubt he’ll step up and do the right thing with their new baby too

For now, it sounds like Kardashian and Thompson will continue to be co-parents.