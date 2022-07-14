Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Having Another Baby With NBA Player

Khloe Kardashian in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly having a second baby with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The report first came from TMZ Sports on Wednesday night.

The baby is going to be born via surrogate and it seems like this is going to be happening in a few days, per TMZ's story.

Thompson and Kardashian have dated twice and broken up twice over allegations of cheating. Right now, they're currently not together but that could change again after the birth of this baby.

They also already share a child as they have a four-year-old little girl named True.

Thompson bounced around the league a bit this past season. He played for the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Chicago Bulls.

Before that, he spent one season with the Boston Celtics and nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.