Khris Middleton's Status For Sunday's Game 7 Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks will go into Boston for a Game 7 showdown against the Celtics without Khris Middleton.

Milwaukee dashed any hopes of the All-Star forward returning for the win-or-go-home showdown by officially ruling him out Saturday night. Middleton hasn't played since suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee early in the opening-round series against the Chicago Bulls.

Milwaukee is averaging 100.5 points this series despite receiving 35.3 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks especially missed Middleton in Game 6's loss, in which Giannis scored 44 of their 95 points.

An indispensable proponent to last year's title run, Middleton posted 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game for Milwaukee during the 2021-22 regular season. Without him, the Bucks lack ancillary scorers who can consistently create their own opportunities.

The Bucks will need someone beyond Giannis to step up Sunday afternoon at TD Garden. Their Game 7 against the Celtics tips off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.