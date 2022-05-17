Kickoff Time Announced For Ohio State-Notre Dame

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

The Ohio State Buckeyes will play their highly-anticipated season opener against Notre Dame under the lights, the school announced Wednesday.

Per Ohio State's official Twitter account, the team kicks off at 7:30 PM ET on ABC. Noting that ESPN's "College GameDay" will also be on-hand for the Bucks' Week 1 game.

OSU's appearance on "GameDay" for opening weekend marks the 54th time the Buckeyes will appear on ESPN's beloved broadcast.

The 54 are the most in history.

Ohio State will be the first to welcome Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman to head coaching, as September 3 marks his debut following Brian Kelly's decision to jump to LSU.

The all-time series record between the storied programs belongs to Ohio State. The Buckeyes are 4-2 in their six meetings with the Fighting Irish.

The last time the two teams met was back in 1996, nearly 60 years after the school after the schools first met back in the mid-30s.