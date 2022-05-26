Kickoff Time, TV Is Set For Nebraska vs. Oklahoma

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 18: Nebraska Cornhuskers QB Adrian Martinez (02) is chased by Oklahoma Sooners DL Jordan Kelley (88) during a game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on September 18, 2021, at Gaylord Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This year's matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners will be an early one.

On Thursday, the Nebraska football program announced that the Sooners will be coming to Lincoln for Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff game on September 17.

The game will kickoff at noon ET (11 a.m. local time).

Last year's matchup marked the 50th anniversary of "The Game of the Century" between these two historic programs. Nebraska took quite a bit of heat after they reportedly tried to "get out of playing" in this game.

Despite going into the game as heavy underdogs, the Cornhuskers put up a solid fight against the Sooners in Norman. On September 18, 2021, Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 23-16.

This year's rematch will feature some major differences.

The Sooners lost their head coach, Lincoln Riley, and quarterback, Caleb Williams, to the USC Trojans earlier this offseason. Spencer Rattler, who was the QB at this point in the 2021 season, is also no longer with the team.

Longtime Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez transferred away from Scott Frost's squad after his fourth season in Lincoln.

Oklahoma leads the all-time series record 46-38-3.