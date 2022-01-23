Kickoff Times, TV Channels For Today’s NFL Playoff Games

The NFL’s divisional round of the playoffs is already halfway over after Saturday’s slate of games. The Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers both punched their tickets to conference championship weekend with a pair of victories on last-second field goals.

On Sunday, the two organizations will find out which two teams will be joining them in the NFL’s final four.

Here’s the full schedule for today’s games:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams will meet first this afternoon after rolling in their Wild Card round matchups. Tom Brady and the Bucs dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Rams defense completely confounded the Arizona Cardinals on their way to a comfortable win.

Both teams are stacked with stars, but will both have question marks up front on Sunday. The Rams will be without veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth, while Buccaneers’ All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs is hoping to give it a go on his injured ankle. Whichever team’s offensive line can hold up best against strong, opposing defensive fronts could very well find itself in next week’s NFC Championship Game.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs will welcome in the Buffalo Bills to Arrowhead Stadium for a contest that’s sure to deliver some offensive fireworks. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are fresh off of dynamic performances in the Wild Card round and will hope to carry some momentum into Sunday’s meeting.

Many have thought that the Chiefs and the Bills were on a playoff collision course all-season long, so Sunday’s meeting is one of the most highly anticipated games of the year. Buffalo rolled to a 38-21 victory when the two teams met back in October, but Kansas City grew out of its early-season slump to become one of the most threatening contenders in the league this year.

Which teams will advance to join the Bengals and the 49ers in conference championship weekend?

We’ll find out soon enough.