Kickoff Times, TV Channels Set For Ohio State's Early Games

The 2022 college football season still sits a few months away, but fans are still looking for news about their favorite teams.

For the Ohio State fans out there, today is your lucky day. Earlier Thursday, the Buckeyes announced the date, time and channel for the first few games of the season.

It all starts with an epic showdown between two of the most historic programs in college football history. Ohio State’s season opener against Notre Dame will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

While fans knew about that game already, three others were announced today. Buckeyes insider Dan Hope has the schedule.

Ohio State’s second game of the season against Arkansas State on Sept. 10 will kick off at noon on Big Ten Network. The Buckeyes' third game of the season against Toledo on Sept. 17 will kick off at 7 p.m. on FOX.

Ohio State continues its run of home games with a contest against Wisconsin on Sept. 24. That game will be televised by ABC but a kickoff time has not yet been determined.

The Buckeyes follow that up with another home game against Rutgers at 3:30 p.m. ET with a network yet to be determined.

Of course, the season finale is already set in stone as Ohio State hosts Michigan at noon on FOX on Saturday, November 26.