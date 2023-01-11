Kid Who Went From Viral Meme To College Football Player Signs Incredible NIL Deal

In the new NIL era of college sports, it's not uncommon for players to sign deals with major brands.

But this NIL deal has a far more interesting backstory than most.

Dieunerst Collin, a freshman offensive lineman at Division II Lake Erie College, has signed an NIL deal with fast-food chicken restaurant "Popeyes."

Long before he took the field as a college football player, Collin was famous for his viral "Popeyes kid" meme.

After earning First Team All-Conference honors in his state championship season with East Orange High School, Collin pitched this NIL deal on social media.

"I NEED EVEYONE TO GO TO MY INSTAGRAM @dieunerst REPOST MY RECENT POST AND TAG @Popeyes I JUST WANNA TALK," he wrote.

Popeyes responded on Tuesday night.

"Let’s get this bread(ing)," the brand wrote.

It will be interesting to see how creative they get with this partnership in the future.