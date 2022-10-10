Kim Kardashian Booed At Rams Game: NFL World Reacts

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Kim Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian didn't get a warm welcome during the Cowboys-Rams game on Sunday evening.

Kardashian was shown on the jumbotron during the game and got booed by the fans who were in attendance. John Legend was also with her at the game but he got more of a neutral response.

NFL fans are definitely not surprised by this.

Even though Kardashian got booed, she did get to see a great game between the two teams. Unfortunately, the Rams fell to the Cowboys, 22-10, and are now 2-3 overall after winning the Super Bowl last season.

We'll have to see if she'll be better luck at another Rams home game later this season (if he chooses to go).

The Rams' next home game will be against the 1-4 Carolina Panthers on Oct. 16. Kickoff will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.