Kim Pegula Is Progressing Well: NFL World Reacts

Buffalo Bills and Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula is doing better after a health scare.

Pegula has been receiving some medical care over the last couple of weeks due to the scare. Her family put out a statement on Tuesday afternoon detailing the progress that she's made.

"Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue," the statement read. "We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."

NFL fans are happy that Pegula is doing better.

It's great to hear that Kim is doing well after that scary statement from a couple of weeks ago.

Let's hope that future updates will be just as positive as this one.