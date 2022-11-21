Kirby Smart Announces Significant Georgia Injury Diagnosis

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks in to the locker room prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Georgia fans aren't going to like the news on star linebacker Nolan Smith.

Head coach Kirby Smart announced on Monday that Smith will be out for the remainder of this season, even if Georgia makes a deep postseason run.

“No, Nolan’s surgery was a repair and he’ll be out,” Smart said, via On3. “Hopefully he'll make it back to his workouts and the Combine stuff.”

Smith hasn't played since Oct. 29 against Florida. That was the game when he tore his pectoral muscle and then had to have surgery on it.

He'll finish the 2022 season with 18 total tackles (14 solo), three sacks, and one pass defended.

MJ Sherman will continue to fill in for him as the Bulldogs try and finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 record heading into the SEC Championship Game.

Georgia will take on Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon from Athens at Noon ET.