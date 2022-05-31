Kirby Smart Breaks Silence On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Drama

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart didn't seem surprised by the Nick Saban-Jimbo Fisher drama.

He spoke about it to Alabama beat writer Aaron Suttles and confirmed that sometimes things get heated between people.

"Sometimes things get heated," Smart said. "You should hear what’s said on the headsets. That makes this look like Mickey Mouse. You’d prefer it stay out of the public arena though."

The Saban and Fisher back-and-forth came just a couple of weeks ago after Saban claimed that Texas A&M "bought every player" in its 2022 recruiting class.

The Aggies landed the top-rated recruiting class in the country heading into this season.

Fisher then called Saban's comments "despicable" and hasn't answered any of Saban's phone calls.

The two teams are set to square off on Oct. 8 down in Tuscaloosa. Bring your popcorn for that one.