Kirby Smart Dedicates Georgia's Win To The Late Vince Dooley

On Saturday, Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs kept their undefeated record alive with a 42-20 win over the Florida Gators.

After the game, Smart dedicated the win to the recently-passed Georgia legend Vince Dooley.

"This win goes to Coach Dooley," he said during his postgame interview.

Dooley died at 90 years old on Friday afternoon. The Hall of Fame coach passed away peacefully alongside his wife and four children, per an official statement from the University of Georgia.

Dooley coached the Bulldogs from 1964-88, collecting a 201-77-10 overall record. He led the program to six SEC titles and one National Championship victory in 1980. He also served as the university's athletic director from 1979-2004.

Smart and Dooley met on the field after the Bulldogs claimed a National Championship title in Indianapolis earlier this year.

Dooley's legendary memory will live on for years, especially in the hearts of Smart and the rest of the Georgia community.