Kirby Smart Has A Blunt Message For Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning

Georgia's Kirby Smart had a strong message for fans in Eugene after the Bulldogs 49-3 blowout of Oregon: stick with your coach.

"He's gonna do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said of Ducks head coach and former assistant Dan Lanning. "He's relentless. They'll bounce back from this and he knows we have better players. He'll never say that but he knows we've got better players."

Georgia looked every bit the defending national champions in Saturday's opener. The Bulldogs defense was smothering and quarterback Stetson Bennett IV played point guard perfectly; leading UGA's offense up and down the field at will.

It wasn't a great start to the Lanning era to lose by 40+ points, but Smart knows they have a good one out west.

Oregon hosts a get-right game vs. Eastern Washington in Week 2.