Kirby Smart Has Reportedly Agreed To Massive New Contract

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Georgia Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart has reportedly accepted a new 10-year contract with the program worth $112.5 million, per ESPN senior writer Chris Low.

This reported deal makes Smart one of the highest-paid coaches in college football.

Smart is coming fresh off a stellar 2021 season that saw him take down his former boss and mentor Nick Saban in the National Championship game. The former Alabama DC is heading into his eighth season as head coach of the Bulldogs' program.

According to a recent list compiled by USA Today Sports, Nick Saban and Lincoln Riley earn the highest yearly salaries at around $10 million per year. If the details of Smart's deal are correct, he will eclipse both of these figures.

Through seven years in Athens, Smart has led Georgia to a 66-15 overall record with six postseason wins and two National Championship appearances.

With this level of dominance, his big-time payday is certainly warranted.