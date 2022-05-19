Kirby Smart Is Trending During The Nick Saban Drama Today

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs leads his team onto the field before their game against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher have waged a war of words for the last 24 hours, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has begun trending on social media.

On Wednesday, Saban accused Texas A&M of buying last year's recruiting class through NIL deals. Today, Fisher called out Saban for being "a narcissist" who sees himself as a God and made it clear that their friendship is over.

Smart's name hasn't been mentioned once during the exchanges between the two head coaches. But college football fans have been mentioning him anyway.

Fans have taken to Twitter to have some fun with the idea that Smart is avoiding getting involved at all. Some believe he's be an obvious target for allegations of impropriety while others think he's enjoying seeing his SEC rivals attack one-another:

Kirby Smart is fresh off a historic national championship win with his Georgia Bulldogs. Over the past few years he's earned a reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country.

But the debate between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher is opening up the pay-for-play argument again. While Smart has never been charged with any sort of tampering or pay-for-play, some people have suspected him anyway.

Keeping his head down while this feud between Saban and Fisher is going down is probably the best course of action.

Do you think Kirby Smart should chime it at all on this conversation?