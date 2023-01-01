Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs walks in to the locker room prior to the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.

“I’ll open with a lot of respect for Ohio State, Coach Day and his program,” Smart said, via Saturday Tradition. “I saw C.J. Stroud out there, and my heart goes out to those guys because they played well enough to win the game, and they got a really good football team, so do we.”

Smart admitted that Georgia didn't didn't play their best game but attributed that to Ohio State being so good.

"We didn’t play our best football game. A lot of that had to do with Ohio State,” Smart added. “I have a lot of respect for them and a lot of these players that are on this podium with me and the guys in the locker room. If we want any chance at winning a national championship, we have to play a lot better football than we played tonight. We’ve got to keep the resiliency and composure along with us.”

Kirby Smart has lifted Georgia into a position to become the first team in a decade to win back-to-back national titles and the first ever to do so in the College Football era.

Standing in their way is a team that has overachieved in many respects in the TCU Horned Frogs.

For many analysts, TCU might not even be as hard to beat as the Buckeyes were.

We'll find out in a little over a week.